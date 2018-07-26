Case Study: Facebook Pixel Campaign on Shopify

Last updated on by Linda Scott
Jono Farrington setup and tracked a Facebook Pixel campaign for a Shopify funnel store.

The Client

A notable South Australian equestrian sports business supplying performance equipment for horses, alongside a number of other services and products.

The Task

Jono setup the Shopify sales funnel pages with Facebook Pixel and email opt-in, as well as promotional pages in Facebook, targeted Facebook Ads and Facebook Pixel Ads.

The promotion ran over the course of 48 hours with a small budget returning $1,260 of the sales for a promotional budget of just $42. Total sales reached over $8,000.

Facebook advertising screenshotsUpsells promoted through the funnel had a 40% take-up with a 16% take-up on secondary upsells.

Dapple funnel statsTake-aways

For starters, this particular product had a lot of appeal, a good price point and was popular for sharing on Facebook.

However, a comparison of the different Facebook advertising methods showed that Pixel targeting delivered a superior Return on Investment.

