Case Study: Facebook Pixel Campaign on Shopify

Jono Farrington setup and tracked a Facebook Pixel campaign for a Shopify funnel store.
The Client
A notable South Australian equestrian sports business supplying performance equipment for horses, alongside a number of other services and products.
The Task
Jono setup the Shopify sales funnel pages with Facebook Pixel and email opt-in, as well as promotional pages in Facebook, targeted Facebook Ads and Facebook Pixel Ads.
The promotion ran over the course of 48 hours with a small budget returning $1,260 of the sales for a promotional budget of just $42. Total sales reached over $8,000.
Upsells promoted through the funnel had a 40% take-up with a 16% take-up on secondary upsells.
Take-aways
For starters, this particular product had a lot of appeal, a good price point and was popular for sharing on Facebook.
However, a comparison of the different Facebook advertising methods showed that Pixel targeting delivered a superior Return on Investment.
