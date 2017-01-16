Case Study: Google Calendar Plugin for WooCommerce Bookings for Force Sport Center, Texas

Force Volleyball Club was started in 2010 by two native San Antonians who have always had a passion for youth and a passion for the game of volleyball. Force Sports Center has a full-time college recruiter on the staff and top coaches with college experience.

Silicon Dales assisted the team from Force Sports Center and their marketing team, Vant Marketing, to design and create an extension for the WooCommerce bookings plugin, to push Volleyball Court Bookings to Google Calendar.

Shawn Peters of Vant Marketing, who was assisting the Force Sports Center team, sent the following testimonial:

I will ABSOLUTELY hire you any time we need plugin work or extra TLC for dev work.

This is definitely our favourite customer testimonial ever!