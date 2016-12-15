Case Study: WooCommerce and Gravity Forms Customization for “Design Office” – the Cheshire-Based Marketing Agency

With over 20 years experience Design Office have a proven track record in the market as a leading Marketing Agency with a difference. Our full service multi media business includes: design, print, internet marketing, photography and marketing solutions.

Silicon Dales have assisted the team at Design Office with a range of customizations and upgrades to a WooCommerce and Gravity Forms setup for a client.

With a need for a very particular custom product checkout, alongside “normal” fixed products, a great deal of insight into the WooCommerce extension was required. As WooExperts, the Silicon Dales team were well placed to configure the setup and ensure that Design Office’s client would get the result they were looking for.

The solution was a custom integration between for WooCommerce and Gravity Forms, installed in conjunction with the excellent developer over at Design Office.

Tom Forster commented on his experiences of engaging Silicon Dales for specialty work:

Silicon Dales were really easy to work with, I thought what we required would have been extremely hard to achieve but Robin and the guys at Silicon Dales made everything so simple!

