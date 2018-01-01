Gravity Forms
Gravity Forms is one of the most feature rich forms plugins for WordPress, which can be used for lead capture forms, general contact forms, file upload forms and much more.
Essentially, if you are thinking of adding a user input form to your website, Gravity Forms could be a great way to go.
A premium plugin
The plugin does carry a fee, but we can say it is almost always worth paying for, particularly in order to obtain regular updates.
Fees for Open Source software allow the developers to add good documentation, like that which is offered by Gravity Forms, and focus on improving their product for all customers. So its a win win situation.
Our developer licence
Silicon Dales have a developer licence for the full suite plugin and extensions, meaning we’re very familiar with it, and can use it for client projects. Contact us if you have a forms based WordPress issue.
Extensions – known as add-ons – include:
Basic
- ActiveCampaign
- AWeber
- Campaign Monitor
- CleverReach
- Emma
- GetResponse
- iContact
- Mad Mimi
- MailChimp
Pro
- Agile CRM
- Batchbook
- Breeze
- Campfire
- Capsule CRM
- Dropbox
- Freshbooks
- Help Scout
- Highrise
- HipChat
- PayPal Payments Standard
- Pipe Video Recording
- Slack
- Trello
- Twilio
- Zapier
- Zoho CRM
Elite
- Authorize.net
- Chained Selects
- Coupons
- Partial Entries
- PayPal Payments Pro
- Polls
- Quiz
- Signature
- Stripe
- Survey
- User Registration
- Webhooks
Alternatives to Gravity Forms
Similar plugins include: Caldera Forms, Ninja Forms, Contact Form 7.