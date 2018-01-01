Gravity Forms is one of the most feature rich forms plugins for WordPress, which can be used for lead capture forms, general contact forms, file upload forms and much more.

Essentially, if you are thinking of adding a user input form to your website, Gravity Forms could be a great way to go.

A premium plugin

The plugin does carry a fee, but we can say it is almost always worth paying for, particularly in order to obtain regular updates.

Fees for Open Source software allow the developers to add good documentation, like that which is offered by Gravity Forms, and focus on improving their product for all customers. So its a win win situation.

Our developer licence

Silicon Dales have a developer licence for the full suite plugin and extensions, meaning we’re very familiar with it, and can use it for client projects. Contact us if you have a forms based WordPress issue.

Extensions – known as add-ons – include:

Basic

ActiveCampaign

AWeber

Campaign Monitor

CleverReach

Emma

GetResponse

iContact

Mad Mimi

MailChimp

Pro

Agile CRM

Batchbook

Breeze

Campfire

Capsule CRM

Dropbox

Freshbooks

Help Scout

Highrise

HipChat

PayPal Payments Standard

Pipe Video Recording

Slack

Trello

Twilio

Zapier

Zoho CRM

Elite

Authorize.net

Chained Selects

Coupons

Partial Entries

PayPal Payments Pro

Polls

Quiz

Signature

Stripe

Survey

User Registration

Webhooks

Alternatives to Gravity Forms

Similar plugins include: Caldera Forms, Ninja Forms, Contact Form 7.