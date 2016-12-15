BloomBox Co is an online platform and market for flower enthusiasts, that provides tools to teach, inspire and enable creativity through flowers, with inspirational content, DIY video tutorials and convenient deliveries of florist quality botanicals.

Silicon Dales have assisted the team at BloomBox Co with a range of customizations and upgrades to their WooCommerce Subscriptions setup.

With a wide range of billing cycles and different plans, a great deal of insight into the WooCommerce Subscriptions Plugin was required. As WooExperts, the Silicon Dales team were well placed to configure the setup and ensure every flower enthusiast could transact seamlessly through the website.

Silicon Dales also installed a transactional email service to ensure every purchase receipt and notification reached admins and customers of BloomBox Co alike. This also enables the business owners to view logs to ensure emails are being sent and received as expected.

BloomBox have contracted Silicon Dales on more than three separate occasions for minor technical fixes and expert WooCommerce support.

Philomena Kwok commented on her multiple experiences of engaging Silicon Dales for technical work:

– Seriously great experience on this consult. Instantly understood the issues with our set up and gave some great practical suggestions to work with. Looking forward to working with them in future! – Brilliant as always, will be working with them further to solve our issues. – Brilliant all round developers and a fantastic job done. Silicon Dales are highly experienced, quickly identifying, communicating and resolving issues that were a serious roadblock for our subscription based set up. We definitely hope to work with them again in future – thanks again!

For help setting up transactional email or with customizing the settings on the WooCommerce Subscriptions Extension, get in touch with Silicon Dales today!