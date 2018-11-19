Black Friday Sale at EWWW Image Optimizer

Silicon Dales are big fans of EWWW Image Optimizer and use it frequently for clients. It’s also referenced in our guides for handling images and speeding up a WordPress website.

EWWW are running two offers this Thanksgiving:

Premium Compression API

The Premium Compression API from EWWW Image Optimizer is a service which can be used to compress any image on your website, saving the optimized images directly to your server.

Offer: 33% off premium compression API

The premium compression API will be on sale, with 33% off any purchase of One-Time Credits, no coupon code necessary.

Shop the sale at EWWW Image Optimizer

This sale runs from Small Business Saturday on November 24th until Cyber Monday on November 26th, 2018.

Our recommendation

Silicon Dales recommends using the Premium Compression API product when optimizing a site for high traffic, or when you already have a CDN setup.

Offer: ExactDN subscription

ExactDN from EWWW Image Optimizer optimizes your images without altering the originals on your web server. ExactDN stores the optimized images on EWWW Image Optimizer‘s CDN cache, thus it does not include (or need) an API key. ExactDN “usage” is based on bandwidth consumed, rather than tracking the number of images optimized.

22% off any monthly or annual ExactDN subscription

Coupon code: SBSCM22 = 22% for the life of the ExactDN subscription.

Shop the sale at EWWW Image Optimizer

This sale runs from Small Business Saturday on November 24th until Cyber Monday on November 26th, 2018.

Our recommendation

Silicon Dales recommends using the ExactDN subscription when optimizing a lot of images for low traffic, such as for a local real estate agent.

