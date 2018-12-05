Christmas Opening Hours 2018

If you’re on a maintenance contract with Silicon Dales, you will always be able to get a response in line with your Service Level Agreement, even during Christmas – neat, huh? Support enquiries should go via email to your normal support contact and a response will be with you within 48 hours, though usually sooner. Fixes depend on what’s happened, but always within 5 days.

As for everyone else who gets in touch from 21st December until 2nd January, please email getintouch@silicondales.com and you will get an initial response within 3 days, but expect substantive replies to take a little longer.

Thanks to all our great clients for a wonderful year and Merry Christmas to all our clients, partners and suppliers.