Here are the Service Level Agreements for on-going support contracts with Silicon Dales. Together with our Terms of Sale, these represent your contract with Silicon Dales. Please contact us if there is anything you don’t understand.

Contents

Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package – Introduction

Silicon Dales offers a Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package, designed to keep your website up-to-date with latest versions of software and ahead of the curve in terms of search engine optimisation.

Many businesses also find it minimises the need for support tickets – everything is proactively kept running in the background with a totally hands-off approach.

In all cases, email is the preferred method of communication, particularly for urgent issues.

Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package – Summary

The Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package includes:

1.1 Software Upgrades

1.2 Security Updates

1.3 48 Hour Issue Fix

1.4 Email & Phone Support

1.5 Anti-Spam Service

1.6 Google Webmaster Tools & Google Analytics Management

1.7 Page load speed testing & optimisation

1.8 Use of Silicon Dales developer licences

1.9 Time set aside for your account

Service Level Agreement (Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package)

Silicon Dales will manage the underlying software which runs your website.

Please don’t press the “update” button – Silicon Dales will schedule a member of staff to do this for you, and to deal with any unexpected issues which arise afterwards.

1.1 All installed software (CMS, Plugins* & Theme*) will be upgraded within 5 working days of a new, stable, release. Upgrades will be managed and any new coding implemented to ensure all upgraded features work post upgrade. Whilst we make every effort to ensure updates are working correctly, it is the clients’ responsibility to notify Silicon Dales of any unexpected errors.

1.2 All installed software (CMS, Plugins* & Theme) will be upgraded within 48 hours of a new security release. Upgrades will be managed and any new coding implemented to ensure all upgraded features work post upgrade. Whilst we make every effort to ensure updates are working correctly, it is the clients’ responsibility to notify Silicon Dales of any unexpected errors.

1.3 Should there be any major problem with the website, such as a security breach, or a major failure, Silicon Dales will fix the issue within 48 business hours of being notified of such errors by the client – up to and including re-installing and rebuilding the website. Where the website is hosted with Silicon Dales, the most recent weekly backup may be used in rebuilding the website. Where websites are hosted elsewhere, backups may not be available.

1.4 Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package related queries will be answered by email or telephone during business hours. Queries will be answered within 48 hours maximum. Where possible, appropriate actions will be implemented within 5 working days. Where this isn’t possible, an alternative schedule will be discussed.

1.5 Silicon Dales will manage comment spam on your website using its own Akismet API to filter out spam messages on any content sections. It is the client’s responsibility to check whether genuine comments have been marked as “SPAM”. Comments in the Spam folder, which are older than 30 days, will be automatically deleted.

1.6 Silicon Dales will ensure your website is accessible to bots, accurately “pinging” the major search engines with a standards compliant XML sitemap for fast and accurate search engine indexing. Analytics will be monitored to ensure the website is working properly.

1.7 Silicon Dales will work to optimize your website and ensure that page load speed times are not adversely affecting the function of your website. Please note this will be itemized and charged for separately.

1.8 Use of Silicon Dales’ developer license is granted to Technical Maintenance clients where such licensed software has been installed by the Silicon Dales team as part of a website build, redesign or amendment contract. Upon cancellation of the Technical Maintenance Contract, the Silicon Dales team will liaise with the client on whether to remove the relevant licensed software or replace the software with software licensed by the client individually.

1.9 The standard Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package provides a maximum of 1 hour per calendar month. Alternative limits can be agreed by separate contract. If this limit is exceeded, you will be billed at our current hourly rate. This will be agreed with you in advance and an estimate will be provided and agreed prior to work commencing.

*Not including premium plugins / themes unless Silicon Dales is the licence holder.

Limitations

The Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package no longer covers the following softwares:

Magento

WP eCommerce

Monthly Website Content Management Package

Silicon Dales offers a Monthly Website Content Management Package, designed to keep your website efficient, fresh and engaging for users.

Many businesses also find it minimises delays and the need for training – staff members can simply send an email to Silicon Dales to request an update to the business’ website.

Under the Monthly Website Content Management Package you can also get automated reports on how your website is performing.

The Monthly Website Content Management Package includes:

2.1 Email & Phone Support

2.2 Text & Image Alterations

2.3 Google Analytics Management

2.4 SEO Performance Reports

2.5 Time set aside for your account

Service Level Agreement (Monthly Website Content Management Package)

2.1 Email & Phone Support – Monthly Website Content Management Package related queries will be answered by email or telephone during business hours. Queries will be answered within 48 hours maximum and appropriate instructions actioned within 5 working days. In all cases, email is the preferred method of communication, particularly for urgent issues.

2.2 Text & Image Alterations – any existing text & images may be altered by emailing a request to Silicon Dales at any time. A time-frame for delivery will be agreed at the time of request. This may be requested no more than 5 times during any monthly period. Additional content requests will be contracted for separately.

2.3 Google Analytics Management – Analytics will be monitored to give feedback on the popularity and effectiveness of linking strategies, content production and any advertising or promotional efforts via automated reports at clients’ specific request.

2.4 SEO Performance Reports – get automated reports on how your website is performing.

2.5 The above work is subject to a maximum of 1 hour per calendar month. If this limit is exceeded, you will be billed at our current hourly rate. This will be agreed with you in advance. An estimate will be provided and agreed prior to work commencing.

Limitations

The Monthly Website Technical Maintenance Package no longer covers the following softwares:

Magento

WP eCommerce

100GB Business Hosting

Managed hosting on one of our dedicated UK servers.

Email is only provided through third party services, which carry additional fees. Silicon Dales does not host email services on our dedicated servers.

You Get

3.1 100GB Monthly Data Transfer – Bandwidth

3.2 Up to 100GB Web Server Storage

3.3 Domain name registration charged for separately and where possible registered in the client’s business name.

3.4 Optional extras (additional fees apply): SSL Security Certificates; Tech Support.

3.5 Perfect hosting environment for WordPress and WooCommerce – Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP – and includes Nginx for static elements.

3.6 PHP via FastCGI and other high performance tuning settings turned on – perfect for PHP apps.

3.7 1 click installs of WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, vBulletin, and many other popular scripts (available on request).

3.8 Support from Silicon Dales.

Service Level Agreement (100GB Business Hosting)

Silicon Dales is a reseller of web and domain hosting provided by third parties.

Web Hosting is provided via Fasthosts – their terms of service can be viewed here. Fasthosts guarantee 99.99% up time for web hosting.

Domain Hosting is provided through Namecheap – their terms of service can be viewed here.

3.1 Bandwidth is capped at 100GB Monthly Data Transfer, which is sufficient for the majority of our clients. If you need more, please get in touch for details of our alternative packages.

3.2 Web Server Storage is capped at 100GB per account, which is sufficient for the majority of our clients, but if you find you need more, please get in touch for advice on optimizing your use of the storage, or finding another product which better suits your needs.

3.3 Domain registration is provided through Enom via Namecheap – their terms of service can be viewed here. If you are not sure how your domain is registered, please contact us.

3.4 Please mind the Fasthosts terms of service when installing or utilising software. Abuse may lead to account suspension.

3.5 Please contact us if you require changes to your configuration.

3.6 Under the 100GB Business Hosting service, Silicon Dales provides hosting but not support for anything other than an interruption of service or functionality of the hosting. If you would like help with setting up your website, please get in touch for a quote.

3.7 If you notice a problem with your hosting, just get in touch for a response from one of our team within 48 hours, and, if appropriate, a fix within 3 business days – up to and including a change of hosts. Silicon Dales takes a weekly backup of the web hosting server. Customers are encouraged to setup their own regular backups as necessary. We are happy to provide a quote for any other web related query you may have.

3.8 All Silicon Dales clients are added to a newsletter list, which includes occasional advice on tuning websites and getting the most out of your hosting. For further advice, additional fees may apply.

Monthly Managed G Suite Package – Introduction

Silicon Dales offers a Monthly Managed G Suite Package, designed to help businesses get the most out of their G Suite subscription.

When help is required with security settings, remote wipe facilities, password re-sets and user privileges, Silicon Dales is ready to assist your organisation.

In all cases, email is the preferred method of communication, particularly for urgent issues.

Monthly Managed G Suite Package – Summary

The Monthly Managed G Suite Package includes:

4.1 G Suite Subscription (provided via Google)

4.2 48 Hour Issue Fix

4.3 Email & Phone Support

4.4 Tutorials & Learning

4.5 Time set aside for your account

Service Level Agreement (Monthly Managed G Suite Package)

4.1 Silicon Dales will maintain your G Suite Subscription on your behalf, subject to receipt of cleared funds.

4.2 In the unlikely event of issues with the functioning of core G Suite services, such as a phishing attack (where a password has been intercepted through an insecure wifi connection or similar), Silicon Dales will provide a fix within 48 business hours of being notified of such errors by the client.

4.3 Monthly Managed G Suite Package related queries will be answered by email or telephone during business hours. Urgent queries will be answered within 48 hours maximum. Where possible, appropriate actions will be implemented within 5 working days. Where this isn’t possible, an alternative schedule will be discussed.

4.4 Common queries relating to unsupported third-party applications such as Outlook or Gmail Labs may be answered in the form of tutorials or links to tutorials by external providers.

4.5 The standard Monthly Managed G Suite Package provides a maximum of 10 minutes support multiplied by the number of accounts in your organisation per calendar month. Alternative limits can be agreed by separate contract. If this limit is exceeded, you will be billed at our current hourly rate. This will be agreed with you in advance and an estimate will be provided and agreed prior to work commencing.

Managed AWS Cloud Web Hosting – Introduction

Managed hosting on an Amazon AWS Instance provides access to the immense infrastructure of Amazon’s datacentre network across the world. Serve up fast web pages and files to your customers in any territory.

Silicon Dales re-sells AWS directly, so you see the AWS cost-price in every invoice. Management by Silicon Dales appears as a separate line item.

Given the elastic nature of AWS hosting, Managed AWS Cloud Web Hosting is charged in arrears. A credit reference may be required for clients with large, busy or complex web applications.

Email is only provided through third party services, which carry additional fees. Silicon Dales does not host email services as part of web hosting contracts.

Managed AWS Cloud Web Hosting – Summary

You Get

5.1 Your own AWS Instance with unlimited usage

5.2 Weekly snapshot and daily database backup

5.3 Dedicated IP Address (additional fees apply)

5.4 CloudFront for static elements (additional fees apply)

5.5 Domain name registration charged for separately and where possible registered in the client’s business name.

5.6 Optional extras (additional fees apply): SSL Security Certificates; Tech Support.

5.7 Perfect hosting environment for WordPress and WooCommerce – Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP – and includes Nginx for static elements.

5.8 Support from Silicon Dales.

Service Level Agreement – Amazon AWS Cloud Hosting

Silicon Dales is a reseller of web and domain hosting provided by third parties.

Cloud Web Hosting is provided via Amazon. To read Amazon’s relevant terms of service click here.

Domain Hosting is provided through Namecheap – their terms of service can be viewed here.

5.1 Bandwidth is charged for in arrears. Silicon Dales will contact you if and when billing exceeds $250 in a given month.

5.2 Weekly snapshot and daily database backup can be made available on request, and used in case of failure. More regular snapshots can be taken by arrangement.

5.3 Dedicated IP Address – stand out from the crowd with a dedicated IP address. Great for SEO. Additional fees apply.

5.4 CloudFront for static elements- help speed up your website by utilising CloudFront. Additional fees apply.

5.5 Domain registration is provided through Enom via Namecheap – their terms of service can be viewed here. If you are not sure how your domain is registered, please contact us.

5.6 Under the Managed AWS Cloud Hosting service, Silicon Dales provides hosting but not support for anything other than an interruption of service or functionality of the hosting. If you would like help with setting up your website, plugins or email please get in touch for a quote.

5.7 Please contact us if you require changes to your configuration.

5.8 If you notice a problem with your hosting, just get in touch for a response from one of our team within 48 hours, and, if appropriate, a fix within 3 business days – up to and including a change of hosts. Silicon Dales takes a weekly snapshot of the Amazon AWS Instance. Customers are encouraged to setup their own regular backups as necessary. We are happy to provide a quote for any other web related query you may have.