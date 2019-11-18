Cloudways Black Friday Offer for 2019 – 40% off

large cloudways black friday offer banner 2019

Here at Silicon Dales we recommend Cloudways as the fastest and best performing host for WooCommerce.

As a Black Friday treat, they’ve got you covered with this great new offer for 2019:

The offer

40% off for 3 Months on all plans

Offer expiry

This offer runs from November 14th until December 4th, 2019.

Voucher code

The special offer code to use at checkout is: BFCM40

Get assistance

If you need help setting up your Cloudways account or migrating your site or store to their system – simply get in touch with Silicon Dales.

