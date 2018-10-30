Halloween Offer from Silicon Dales: 20% off Security Certificate Installation (HTTPS)

Keep your WordPress website visitors happy and help your search rankings too, by making sure your site security certificate is installed and working.
Installation can be tricky, so if you’re seeing mixed content warnings, or don’t know where to start, book Silicon Dales today for SSL Certificate Installation, and get 20% off as part of our Halloween offer.
Simply enter the code “HALLOWEEN20” at checkout and let us know your preferred time to be contacted. Once booked, an expert developer will then be in touch to arrange the necessary credentials to begin setup.
T’s & C’s
One usage per client. Offer expires 1st November 2018. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
What does SSL Certificate mean?
An SSL Certificate, when correctly installed, gives your site the “s” in https and a little green padlock in the browser bar.
Why does it matter?
Chrome browsers have started marking websites without as security certificate as “insecure” (read more about that here). This can spook potential visitors and impact your website traffic.
Why should I book Silicon Dales?
Silicon Dales are WordPress experts used to working with a wide variety of setups. For a smooth setup and expert assistance, book now using the code above or get in touch.