Halloween Offer from Silicon Dales: 20% off Security Certificate Installation (HTTPS)

T’s & C’s

One usage per client. Offer expires 1st November 2018. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

What does SSL Certificate mean?

An SSL Certificate, when correctly installed, gives your site the “s” in https and a little green padlock in the browser bar.

Click here for more information.

Why does it matter?

Chrome browsers have started marking websites without as security certificate as “insecure” (read more about that here). This can spook potential visitors and impact your website traffic.

Why should I book Silicon Dales?

Silicon Dales are WordPress experts used to working with a wide variety of setups. For a smooth setup and expert assistance, book now using the code above or get in touch.