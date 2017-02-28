Silicon Dales Now “Recommended Developers” for WP All Import

Silicon Dales has been listed as “Recommended Developers” for WP All Import, the premier WordPress migration tool used by top developers.

WP All Import is typically used for importing large or complex product or post catalogues from CSV or other formats.

The news comes in the same week that Silicon Dales achieved Gold WooExpert status, marking the company as one of the top WordPress & WooCommerce development firms.

If you have a WordPress migration or import task and would like to book assistance from Silicon Dales, simply get in touch.

