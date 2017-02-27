Silicon Dales Now Gold WooExperts for 2017

Silicon Dales have moved up to Gold level in the WooExperts programme for 2017 in recognition of our world-class expertise in WooCommerce development.

The company joins just 15 other Gold experts worldwide, and is one of just 37 firms accredited as WooExperts as of 27th February 2017.

Silicon Dales handles clients’ large scale website migrations, product imports, integrations and payment issues with a particular emphasis on extending WooCommerce Subscriptions and WooCommerce Bookings.

Just get in touch if you would like more information on how we can help you with your WooCommerce project.

Click here for more information on Silicon Dales’ WooCommerce Expertise.

Click here to see Silicon Dales’ WooExpert profile on WooCommerce.