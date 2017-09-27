We Have Moved to Manchester

We have opened an office in Manchester, UK, which will be our administrative Headquarters.

This office is purely administrative, and the team is distributed, so in-person meetings remain by appointment only, and should be booked in advance.

Silicon Dales contact information:

Address: Silicon Dales Ltd, Lowry House, 17 Marble St, Manchester, M2 3AW

Telephone: 0161 870 2536

Email: getintouch@silicondales.com

Please update your records. While the old phone number and address are still in use, our HQ completed this move in August and is now fully operational.