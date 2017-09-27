We Have Moved to Manchester

Robin ScottNews from Silicon Dales0 Comments

We have opened an office in Manchester, UK, which will be our administrative Headquarters.

This office is purely administrative, and the team is distributed, so in-person meetings remain by appointment only, and should be booked in advance.

Silicon Dales contact information:

  • Address: Silicon Dales Ltd, Lowry House, 17 Marble St, Manchester, M2 3AW
  • Telephone: 0161 870 2536
  • Email: getintouch@silicondales.com

Please update your records. While the old phone number and address are still in use, our HQ completed this move in August and is now fully operational.

