WooCommerce Developer in Manchester

In case you didn’t know (and why would you unless you were already watching us?), Silicon Dales opened an office in Manchester in August 2017.

About Silicon Dales

Silicon Dales is a distributed team of WordPress and WooCommerce developers, who work on complex open source projects for small, medium and larger enterprises.

Silicon Dales are Gold accredited WooCommerce WooExperts. This is the highest level of accreditation and there are only a small handful of teams worldwide with this accreditation.

Silicon Dales are partnered with Google to resell and support their G Suite package. In short, this is Google Accounts (Gmail, docs, etc, etc, etc) for business.

Silicon Dales are consulting partners with Amazon Web Services. We provide hosting support and system administration.

The above mean that Silicon Dales are able to build, develop, support, maintain, and otherwise deal with complex open source systems for business. Almost always these projects contain an element of WordPress. They don’t have to, but they do tend to. WordPress is the biggest (most used) Content Management System (CMS) on the planet; it can fulfil a variety of business critical applications.

Contact us for your next or current WordPress development or maintenance project.