Community Engagement Websites

Big projects need all stakeholders onboard. So how do you reach out to members of the public and civil society? What is the best way to approach local representatives and campaign groups?

A clear website with up to date information is a great place to start.

Documentation

Create libraries with as many documents as you wish, whether in PDF or another doc format, or as webpages. Give your team the ability to upload more and publish new information as it becomes available.

Interactive maps & video

Create and display rich content showing information and data in a new way for a variety of stakeholders. Include links to specific webpages and layered information such as flood zones on maps and supporting videos.

Registration of Interest

Gather stakeholder contact details in a scalable way and create segmented contact lists based on region, sector or other data sets.

Stakeholder Directories

Create a public display of registered stakeholder organisations such as environmental groups or traditional owner organizations to make it easier for members of the public to gather together and have their voices supported, heard and amplified.

Events

Keep everyone informed of public events and townhalls with calendar notifications, registrations and even ticketing.

Social Media

To keep your community engagement site fresh, pull in feeds from Twitter and Facebook, allowing visitors to the site to see answers to recent questions or the most recent photos from the project.

Accessibility

Get multi-language versions of your site and baked-in, best-practice, accessibility.

Compliance

Community engagement is often a natural part of any major project’s regulatory compliance. Silicon Dales can help your company achieve your community engagement goals with elegant technical solutions.