Codeable is an outsourcing service specifically aimed at WordPress website owners, whether those people be small mom and pop shops, right up to major corporates with WP based sites.

Only the top 2% of developers

There is a pool of around 300 expert WordPress developers, all of whom have been vetted before joining the platform, and afterwards, in order to achieve that rare thing in outsourcing: quality assurance.

Something like 2% of applicants end up being verified developers on the system, which is a telling statistic, indeed.

Silicon Dales & Codeable

How do we know this quality exists? Well, simple, really. Silicon Dales are on the Codeable Teams program, and Robin Scott, a founder of Silicon Dales, is also an active developer on the system, too, with over 130 completed tasks on the platform (almost all of which are rated 5 out of 5).

We use it ourselves – and also recommend the platform

Because we have been impressed by the Codeable process, the quality of developers on the platform, Silicon Dales does use Codeable developers regularly for specific elements of work; we also will regularly recommend the service as a good place for clients whose projects don’t fit with our current schedule (most often “urgent” but smaller tasks we couldn’t fulfil in the required turnaround time).

