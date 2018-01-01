First, a definition: WordPress Outsourcing.

WordPress is the world’s most popular Content Management System (CMS) and Outsourcing is the word used to mean hiring in expertise (as opposed to employing someone “in house”) to do a task.

Consequently, the phrase “WordPress outsourcing” is given to mean the acquisition, hiring or otherwise obtaining WordPress related skills for your business project from an external source.

At Silicon Dales, as a WordPress and WooCommerce development business, we allow creative agencies, and medium to large sized businesses, to outsource their WordPress development, optimization and maintenance tasks to us.

Why?

Specifically, expertise in WordPress and WooCommerce is our core competency. Yes, your IT people may know their way around a server, too, but maybe they haven’t scaled a WooCommerce store to process more than $250,000 in $30 transactions in a day. We have. And we have the knowledge gained from other, similar, clients to turn to your WordPress task.

We do focus on the larger and more complex WordPress projects, though, so we also recommend, if you’re at the smaller, startup or charity end of the spectrum, to give Codeable a try for your next WP project.

If you’re not sure, just get in touch. We always try to connect you with a solution, even if we cannot help directly.