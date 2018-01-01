Domain Rating (DR) is a term used by SEO professionals to “score” a domain. It was coined and used by ahrefs, an SEO tool, which allows you to track, measure and objectively compare different domains in terms of their current search performance.

In SEO, there tend to be two factors people talk about: DR – domain rating (this Ahrefs figure) – and DA – Domain Authority (the Moz system of establishing a domain’s authority).

Neither DR nor DA are not the be-all-and-end-all in terms of a domain, or a website, nor does it mean “this will rank well” but its proved to be a good general indicator of the health of a domain in terms of how well it might rank in search engines.

If you’re looking here, you may well be interested in more of our SEO Tutorials.