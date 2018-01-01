Kinsta is a fully managed, dedicated WordPress host which runs on Google Cloud Platform, and as such, of course we like the concept, here at Silicon Dales (we’re both Google partners, and WordPress developers… not to mention we’re pretty exacting when it comes to selecting a host for our clients).

We are happy to recommend Kinsta as a good choice of host for clients looking for a well supported, managed hosting service for WordPress and WooCommerce stores.

Click here to visit Kinsta and find out more about their hosting product.