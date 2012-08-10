Robin Scott

Robin Scott is co-founder and Director of Technology @ Silicon Dales. Acting as project lead for major clients looking to improve and maintain their business websites and mobile and web applications, Robin has overseen more than 250 WordPress build and development projects.Links: Robin Scott's site, WordPress.org profile, GitHub profile, and Codeable profile.

What’s in a Font?

When dealing with clients new and old, in web design, our client, and the people who visit their websites, can usually fall into one of two categories: 1) those who have a favourite font (or fonts) they like in websites; and 2) those who don’t notice fonts… or don’t think they do. When we ask […]

What to Do With Comment Spam

We often install WordPress as a CMS for businesses at Silicon Dales, because we know how important it is for companies and small firms to communicate with their customers and clients. This does, however, introduce the business web manager to a new thing: moderating comments; and comment moderation’s ugly sister – Comment Spam! A lot […]

Why Is My Website Slow?

This is a question we are asked by people on a regular basis: “Why is my website slow?” The answer provided here, since 2012, is generally speaking in a WordPress context – because we are WP specialists – but a lot of the rules will apply to really any website, particularly one which runs on […]

How Do I Get a Website into Google News?

A number of people have asked us this question over the years, particularly since we have placed a couple of really popular websites into the highly popular news search engine that Google has: Google News. On several websites we have designed and built the backend processes which tell Google News what to index. Specifically, this […]

Apache HTTPD: Address already in use: make_sock: could not bind to address

This is a post for those sysadmins out there who run into problems running servers with a LAMP setup. This issue will crop up occasionally in AWS Linux, on EC2 instances, but its a common error on Linux systems running apache as a web server. Occasionally, for some reason or another – usually because you […]

How to Setup FTP (FTPS (not SFTP)) on an AWS EC2 Instance

Below are the commands required to setup FTP (well, FTPS in fact) on your AWS EC2 cloud instance. I’m assuming you use AWS flavour of Linux. If you do not use AWS Linux, and you use, say, Ubuntu, or Lightsail, please note… your mileage may vary. In plain English, this means, do not expect commands […]

WooCommerce Hosting – Top 5 Hosts For An Ecommerce Store

Silicon Dales’ top five hosting recommendations for WordPress & WooCommerce Clients often ask for our recommendation when buying web hosting for WordPress and particularly WooCommerce websites. Here, WooExpert Robin Scott gives guidance on choosing the right home for your WP site. The below post is published on 29 September 2017, and will be updated in […]

Cloudways Voucher Code – a 20% off Coupon from Silicon Dales

Remember when we told you about our favourite WooCommerce hosts, and we mentioned a service called Cloudways, which gives low cost all-but-instant access to managed cloud hosting which doesn’t cost the Earth, and doesn’t require a sysadmin on your payroll? Maybe you don’t. Don’t worry, the above was essentially me writing a sentence to segue […]

How to make WooCommerce Send Shipping Details to PayPal

If you use PayPal with WooCommerce and you have setup to allow buyers to ship to different addresses to the billing address, you may wish to use the delivery address in the PayPal side, rather than the billing address, for your labeling and order identification purposes, or some other reason. There is an option for […]

How To: Leverage Browser Caching for Images, CSS and JS

Ever checked your website speed using GTmetrix, Pingdom, PageSpeed or Yslow… or any of the other many and various latest and greatest speed checking tools? Well, if you have, you might have come across a request to “leverage browser caching…” or similar. What this means, is that you should instruct browsers to store (for example) […]

How to setup WordPress & WooCommerce on AWS using Cloudways

This guide is intended to show how to setup a WordPress and WooCommerce installation on Cloudways (a managed cloud hosting panel, which does most of the “heavy lifting” when it comes to setting up all the necessary components to run a cloud hosted web application). It contains our Cloudways referal link and also there’s our […]

How to Uninstall and completely remove WooCommerce

I know, right! Why would you want to do that?! Well, joking aside, there are legitimate reasons to want to take WooCommerce out of a WordPress site (maybe you’re migrating it to its own subdomain, we do this a lot for our clients), and, when you’ve got rid of it, you want to take out […]

WordPress errors – Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials()

A quick WordPress helper tutorial for you, as we’ve been asked this in a couple of different ways over email of late, by people who had experienced PHP errors in their WP installations. PHP Fatal error: Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials() in [somelocation]/wp-admin/includes/class-wp-upgrader-skin.php on line 93 How to resolve this error This issue is most […]

Keyboard Shortcuts for Google Docs

Have you ever been on Google Docs and wondered “isn’t there some shortcut key for that?!?” Quite often, there is. Below are many of the popular keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs. Hint: you can find these while you are in Google Docs by pressing ctrl + / (on Windows) and obtain the full list at […]

How to subscript in Google Docs

As I was recently writing a piece on how to superscript in Google Docs which went into a bit more detail about this specific feature than our big list of Google Docs hotkeys article, I thought it might be nice to share the instructions on how to do “subscript” in Google’s market leading word processing […]

How to superscript in Google Docs

If you’re like us, you’ll love using Google Docs for collaborating on work with your colleagues. Its super simple, and the end product looks just great! But sometimes, you’ll find yourself looking for an option or function that you just can’t figure out. For those times, we produced a big guide to all the shortcut […]

How to Remove Obscure Payment Logos (Icons) from WooCommerce Stripe Gateway

Please note that the snippet in this post applied to the WooCommerce Stripe extension before version 4.0 was released. If you are on version 4.x.x (or greater) this may not work for you! If you use the WooCommerce payment Gateway Stripe – and why wouldn’t you, it rocks rocks rocks! – and your currency is […]

