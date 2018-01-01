Managed WordPress hosting is hosting for WordPress websites, which is “fully managed” or where management is provided in some way.

There are a variety of managed WordPress hosts, who provide varying degrees of management, but most often, they provide a fairly comprehensive managed service up to and including making core updates automatically, implementing some form of caching, cloud hosting management and automation, advanced configuration and more.

Often managed WordPress hosts turn off, or otherwise alter, some settings in order to push through their own managed version of WordPress, which can be both a blessing and – in some cases – present challenges to developers.

Popular managed WordPress hosts

Some popular managed WordPress hosts include: WP Engine, Kinsta, Cloudways and Pantheon – all of whom we recommend – there are others whose service we have either not investigated or, when we did, we found to be (at the time) significantly short of the required mark.