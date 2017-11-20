Black Cyber Holidays Deal: 35% off WP Engine

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2017)

Is it a Black Friday Deal? Or a Cyber Monday Deal? It’s a big deal, we know that! WP Engine is offering 35% off hosting plans from Wednesday 22nd November 2017 until Thursday 30th November 2017. That’s a whole week to make the most of this super-generous discount.

WP Engine is one of Silicon Dales’ recommended WordPress hosts. We like their fast hosting and great support for WordPress site owners.

The Breakdown

Plan Price per month Discount per month Personal $29 $10.15 off Professional $99 $34.65 off Business $249 $87.15 off

How to Get the Discount

Click here to choose a plan, and use coupon code “cyberwpe35“ when checking out.

Get a Bigger Discount – PRO TIP!!!

Want to get even more money off this Cyber Monday or Black Friday? Select to pay annually, and you get 2 months off (10 months for price of 12) and the discount is applied after that – that is 5.5 months free (or just under a 50% discount) and you won’t have to pay again until next year.

Click here to visit WP Engine and sign up a 1 year account today.

Small Print

Offer valid for new customers only. Not valid for existing customers, upgrades, or any other product purchase.

Need Help?

If you need help to switch hosts or get your website onto a new hosting plan, contact us today with the details.