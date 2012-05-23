Can I Automatically Post My Company Videos to My Blog or Website?

A lot of businesses are now using video as a means of communicating with clients and customers.

We, at Silicon Dales, fully advocate this. It is a great way to reach out to clients in a way they enjoy. Not everyone has the time – or the will – to read through your company messages, after all!

But what if you want to post your videos to your company website or blog?

Well, naturally, you can use the old standard YouTube Embed, but perhaps you have better things to do than re-posting everything twice?

Luckily for you, there is a way to do this automatically.

Websites and blogs which use WordPress as their Content Management System (CMS) – which most of the enterprise level websites we, at Silicon Dales, built do – are able to utilise a nifty plugin to automatically post videos from a company YouTube account to a predefined category within a website or blog.

The plugin?

If you would like to take advantage of this functionality, but aren’t on WordPress (yet!) or you just want someone else to do this for your business, get in touch with us at Silicon Dales and see about a no obligation quote for an Enterprise Level website build.

We build websites that work – for business – quickly.