Get Avada for only $39 – Black Friday Offer

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2017)

The #1 WordPress theme over at ThemeForest is Avada. It’s clean, responsive and business-like and can be used to create the look you’re going for. What’s better, it’s on offer during Black Friday at just $39!

Normally $60, this deal represents a saving of $21. The price includes 6 months support from ThemeFusion.

With over 372,000 sales, you can rest assured that the large community of Avada users provides the critical mass for new innovations, use cases and examples to help you get exactly what you want from the theme.

“One of the better, and most popular, premium themes on ThemeForest!” – Robin Scott, Silicon Dales

Click here to get Avada now.

Need Help?

Want help installing or customizing Avada for your WordPress website? Contact Silicon Dales today.