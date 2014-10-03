How to Set an Email Account as the Default Account in Apple OSX Mail

If you operate multiple email accounts from your Apple “Mail” software, you might want to switch which account is used as the “default” account to perform certain actions, like sending a new email.

The instructions below will help you to set a different email account as the default on your Mac.

Alter Default Account in Mac OS X Mail

To change the default email account in Mac OS X Mail:

Go to menu Mail > Preferences Click on “Composing” Select the account you would like as default under “Send new messages from:” (or Send new mail from:) – this is under “Addressing:”) Close the preferences window.

Alter Default Account in Mac OS X Mail 1

The below instructions will help you change your default mail account in Mac OS X Mail 1.x:

Go to menu Mail > Preferences Click onto the Accounts tab Click on the account you’d like to make the default, hold down the button, and drag it to the top of the accounts list. Release the mouse button. Close the preferences window.

