G Suite is a bundle of online services for business from Google. It includes email, document storage, chat and much more.

Accredited Google Partners

Silicon Dales are accredited partners, authorised to resell G Suite to businesses.

Find out how you can make the most of your G Suite setup below

Why use a reseller?

As well as providing clients with dedicated G Suite contacts, we will also provide other services you cannot get from Google, inlcluding onboarding, change management and, importantly, support.

Our support includes adding / removing / editing your user accounts from an emailed or telephoned request. So you don’t need to become familiar with the admin panel – and can get on with business.

Working with your IT team, we allow businesses to focus, safe in the knowledge that email and collaborative suite of tools is at all your teams fingertips through G Suite.

