301 redirects are for content which has “moved permanently” – they are often placed into the .htaccess file, after content has been moved to quietly redirect visitors to the new content.

They are primarily of benefit where search engines are concerned, as they also pass link value from the “old” page to the “new” replacement content, because they correctly signpost where content has moved.

When we write content about 301 redirects, it is given this tag, and those articles will show up below, with the most recently updated content shown nearest the top.