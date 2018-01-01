WordPress powers around 29% of the web. It is an open-source CMS or Content Management System. This means the community create and support the code, with the help of the founding fathers over at Automattic – a US-based, venture-backed, company valued at over $1 billion.

Silicon Dales’ staff started working with WordPress in 2005. Yes, that’s a lot of WordPress experience to go at.

Here, you can answers and help for your WordPress queries. Find more speed, more performance and more features with our tutorials, expertise and case studies.

If there’s something more you need, get in touch to book a consultation.