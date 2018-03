Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) is a variation of the standard web transfer protocol (HTTP) that adds a layer of security on the data in transit through a secure socket layer (SSL) or transport layer security (TLS) protocol connection.

Https is fast becoming standard following the decision by Google to start issuing security warnings on sites without a security certificate. Get a security certificate today!

