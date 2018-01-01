Automattic is the company “behind” WordPress, insofar as it owns the trademark, and also owns and operates wordpress.com, as well as some bigger WordPress based plugins and projects connected to that.

The owners of WooCommerce, since 2015, Automattic was setup by Matt Mullenweg, after whom the “matt” in the name is derived.

Automattic Owned Businesses

You may or may not know, but the business is behind the following (not exhaustive) list of projects in the wp space:

WordPress.com, Jetpack, WordPress.com VIP, WooCommerce, VaultPress, Akismet, Longreads, Simplenote, Polldaddy, Cloudup, Simperium, Gravatar.

