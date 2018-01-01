Jetpack is the WordPress plugin (well, not really a plugin, more, heaps of plugins in one!) shipped by wordpress.com by the owners of the WordPress trademark, Automattic.

When we post content to Silicon Dales which relates to Jetpack, it will be placed into this tag archive, with the most recently updated content at the top.

If you’re interested in tutorials or help for this, one of the most ambitious WP plugins around, then you might well be in the right place!

You can scroll down to view our latest Jetpack articles.

If you have a question or comment, or would like Silicon Dales to have a look at your WordPress website with a view to helping make it even more awesome, please don’t hesitate to contact us today.