Mandrill is the name of a type of monkey, but, here at Silicon Dales, if we’re talking about Mandrill, generally, we’re talking about the transactional email service offered by MailChimp.

When Mandrill first launched, it was completely free to use for transactional mail, up to certain limits per month, but this soon was stopped, and the business model, which was Freemium, was changed to be: you can only use Mandrill if you have a funded MailChimp account.

Mandrill carries a fee, but using a transactional mail service can substantially increase the likelihood of your system generated email beating spam filters and making it to all intended recipients.

For eCommerce, we consider a transactional mail service to be almost vital.

Also see: Mailgun.