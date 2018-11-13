A long while ago, I wrote about how to get the strikethrough (which is like this ) in WordPress, and it has over the years proved to be a surprisingly popular WordPress tutorial.

Today, I’m going to post an even simpler tutorial, this time its for our G Suite clients who use Google Docs, and it describes how to get the same appearance in a document written in the best online word processor 🙂

How to Strikethrough text in Google Docs – Windows

Highlight the text to be strucken through Windows: Press Alt + Shift + 5 That’s it – it now looks like this

You can find the full list of keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs here.