How to Bold Text in Skype

This tutorial describes how to make text written into Skype display in bold font. This opening paragraph is bold (it is also in italics).
Formatting text in Skype can be somewhat counter-intuitive. Luckily here at Silicon Dales we’ve gone through all the pain on your behalf.
How to format bold text in skype
Here’s how you can bold your text in Skype conversations:
*asterisk*
Simply place an asterisk before your targeted text and another closing asterisk afterwards.
The code described above means that text with an asterisk before and after it, will be rendered *in bold* by Skype.