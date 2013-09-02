Why is Sync Disabled? How to Enable Sync on the Samsung Galaxy s4 Smartphone!

If you, like me, want to use your SAMSUNG Galaxy s4 smartphone to access your emails via Gmail, then you’ll likely want to be able to turn on Sync on your S4 handset ASAP!

The instructions below allow you to do just that…

How to Turn on Sync on Samsung Galaxy s4

Setup your email or Gmail accounts via the options (not covered in this tutorial) Scroll down the menu from the top – pull down on screen At the top right there is a button with three squares and two arrows facing in opposite directions. This is the “More Settings” section. Press this option! You sill see the option to turn on “sync” near the bottom of this list. Press this option to activate sync. That’s it!

