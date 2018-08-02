Case Study: Full eCommerce site redesign & launch for Logovisual Ltd

Whiteboard manufacturers LogoVisual booked Silicon Dales for a full eCommerce site redesign & launch, after initially booking a WordPress Speed Optimization task.

The Client

LogoVisual are a team of designers, manufacturers and installers making bespoke whiteboard walls, collaboration zones, ThinkingWalls, training aids and more from Skipton in North Yorkshire. The company supplies large printed whiteboard solutions to government departments, universities in the UK and abroad as well as large listed companies.

As a B2B business, Logovisual needs to represent its range of products, and allow clients to ask for quotations, including for large and complex requirements.

The Task

Silicon Dales built a new B2B eCommerce website for LogoVisual with feather-light theme customizations, in-site SEO organization and new support for customer case studies – “projects” to link customer stories with purchasable products.

The overall objective was to increase sales by delivering an intuitive and lightning fast experience for new customers.

The new site build also included a migration of all products from a custom quote form & WP Ecommerce plugin to be entirely held within WooCommerce, which, when customized by Silicon Dales, makes a perfect B2B eCommerce solution.

For some of the more complex whiteboard products offered by LogoVisual, quote forms made with Gravity Forms replaced the “buy now” button, all of which is accessible through product pages.

The rest of the eCommerce elements of the site were built in WooCommerce using the excellent Stripe payment gateway. As accredited WooExperts, Silicon Dales is able to toggle and customize any element of WooCommerce for the most stable, speedy and easy-to-use experience for our clients.

What the client said

Rachel Kemp, Marketing at LogoVisual, commented on the project:

“Most of the projects we undertake for clients are for bespoke whiteboards. We’ve built up an impressive bank of case studies over time illustrating a variety of product solutions. We were keen to make the most of these projects to showcase what we can do, instil confidence in web visitors and ultimately generate enquiries. As we’d worked with Silicon Dales previously, we were confident that they understood our goals and the level of expertise our team had. They were able to deliver a site that looks great, is easy for us to update, but is sophisticated enough to cope with sometimes complex custom whiteboard products. We’re looking forward to the next stage of the project, with the reassurance of having Silicon Dales there to guide us through the more technical aspects.”

Get a full B2B eCommerce website built by Silicon Dales

Get a new eCommerce site or migrate an existing store over to WooCommere with assistance from Silicon Dales