WooCommerce is an Open Source (GPL) eCommerce plugin for WordPress.

Note that the “W” and the “C” are both capitalized (like the W and the P in WordPress) are.

When did WooCommerce launch?

The platform was officially launched on September 27, 2011, and in a short space of time has grown to be the most widely used eCommerce platform on the web.

Silicon Dales and WooCommerce

After a few years working with the plugin as “ordinary” developers, Silicon Dales became accredited WooWorkers in 2014, and, after WooCommerce was acquired by Automattic, joined the official WooExpert program as Silver experts, before moving up to Gold standard in 2016.

The tiered Gold, Silver, Bronze system was ended in late 2017, when Silicon Dales renewed accreditation into 2018 and beyond, continuing a good partnership and delivering excellence to WooCommerce store owners and managers.

WooCommerce Development

WooCommerce Tutorials and Guides

Probably our most popular content at Silicon Dales are our WooCommerce Tutorials and guides, which are aimed at aspiring and expert WooCommerce developers alike. Our aim is to share the knowledge and help people learn how to work with the best eCommerce software around.

WooCommerce articles

