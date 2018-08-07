A bid for freedom: moving online sales to Open Source

Migrating an online store to Open Source can be a great way to bust out of vendor lock-in and take back control of your business functions and costs.

Benefits

Open Source is a great way to future-proof your eCommerce requirements. Here’s how it can offer improvements to the bottom line:

Customization

Take Open Source code and run with it. Customize without limits. A wide pool of developers and agencies means there’s always someone who can assist with your organization’s individual pinch points. Automate more processes, let software do the heavy lifting.

Freedom over contracts

Want to change supplier? No problem. Choose from a healthy ecosystem of potential employees, contractors or platforms to keep your code clean. Most specialisms now have attendant accreditation processes, so you can trust in the expertise and skill of your new supplier.

Fast Moving

Leverage the power of the crowd with updates, commits, support and new features from multiple developers, large companies and support organisations.

No permission required

Integrate with any open API. Build new features with your favourite platforms, brands and services.

Cost Comparison of Major eCommerce Platforms

Here are some of the basic price implications of the major eCommerce platforms in use in the 2018.

Please note: the following was put together using information which is in the public domain – so may not match exactly the current pricing regime. Please conduct your own research or contact the supplier for an accurate, individualised, quote.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud: from 0.75% of sales

https://www.salesforce.com/uk/products/commerce-cloud/overview/

“Salesforce Commerce Cloud has a subscription fee plus the company takes a percentage of your sales. Exact numbers aren’t readily available, but according to CPC Strategy, a Demandware customer that has annual sales between $20 million and $500 million (Demandware’s target client) can expect licensing fees starting from around $200,000 and in some cases closer to $700,000 a year and an additional $250,000 to $600,000 a year for other services.” Paul N Rogers

Magento Commerce: from $22,000 per year

https://magento.com/

“Licensing fees for Magento Commerce start at $22,000 per year, not including the website build / development costs (agency / developers). I would say that a Magento Commerce build is likely to be anywhere from $100k – $500k, depending on requirements and complexity etc. The licensing costs, although starting from $22,000 per year can get really expensive though, particularly for B2B merchants. Magento now have tiers, based on online turnover or GMV, which can get really expensive for larger merchants.” Paul N Rogers

SAP Hybris: from $54,000 per year

https://cx.sap.com/en/

The initial license cost ranges from $ 54,000 a year. The final cost of the license is calculated from the number of cores and components. Neklo

ATG Web Commerce: ?

http://www.oracle.com/us/products/applications/atg/web-commerce/web-commerce-search-330138.html

ATG Web Commerce – once again, a full sales process will result in a variable end price, though Neklo puts it at $500,000 for the first year.

IBM WebSphere Commerce: ?

https://www.ibm.com/uk-en/marketplace/websphere-commerce

IBM WebSphere Commerce – variable. They have their own payment calculations in addition to service contracts through resellers.

WooCommerce: Free

https://woocommerce.com/

At its most basic, WooCommerce is free. Your team will need to choose some suitable web hosting, support for extensions, and if you’d like help, there are accredited developers and a wider pool of experts available, often at short notice.

Disclaimer

The total cost of ownership on any major eCommerce platform should be calculated carefully to account for the cost of your employees, the software itself and the way your business uses the application.

