Thanks to all our great clients for a wonderful year and Merry Christmas to all our clients, partners and suppliers.

Christmas Opening Hours 2019 – for existing clients

If you’re on a maintenance contract with Silicon Dales, you will always be able to get a response in line with your Service Level Agreement, even during Christmas – neat, huh? Support enquiries should go via email to your normal support contact and a response will be with you within 48 hours, though usually sooner. Fixes depend on what’s happened, but always within 5 days.

Christmas Opening Hours 2019 – new clients, partners & suppliers

As for everyone else who gets in touch from 20th December until 2nd January, please email getintouch@silicondales.com and you will get an initial response within 3 days, but expect substantive replies to take a little longer.

Get opening hours for your website

If you’d like Silicon Dales to assist with updating the holiday opening hours on your website, including schema for Google results, get in touch.

There’s also this handy plugin, made by David Anderson of UpDraft Plus fame, which incorporates Opening Hours with your WooCommerce store.

Get the WooCommerce Opening Hours Extension

Set your out of office reply

Interested in setting up your out of office reply in G Suite? Here’s the tutorial.

Emergency website help during the holidays

If you email getintouch@silicondales.com and give as much detail as possible about your issue, we will endeavour to send a helpful reply within 48 hours, however, for immediate assistance post a task to Codeable.