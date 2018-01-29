Linda Scott Writing for Automattic

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2018)

Silicon Dales Director, Linda Scott, has just published an article for Automattic, the $1Bn company behind WordPress.com.

Linda has written a series of articles about features in Jetpack – the all-in-one plugin made by Automattic. She has also written about use cases for beginners on WordPress.com.

See the first article on the Jetpack blog here.

Linda has been publishing with WordPress since 2006, working on a number of in-house projects for the firm until beginning client work in 2013.

To see Linda’s Jetpack tests, go here.

