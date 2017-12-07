Silicon Dales New Website December 2017

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2017)

Silicon Dales has a new website. The focus during this re-build was on clarity and speed. We want potential clients and search engines to know what we do, as quickly as possible.

What’s new?

A new homepage condenses all our service information down to four main client pinch-points:

There’s also a new About Page with lots more information on the company’s history.

How’s it built?

For the tech connoisseurs, we used:

Dedicated server on LAMP setup

Custom theme built on Underscores

Some page layout from WPBakery Page Builder

CloudFlare to serve those overseas clients, faster

I’d like one, too!

Get a blazing fast, business-focused WordPress website by contacting Silicon Dales today.