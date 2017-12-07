Silicon Dales New Website December 2017

Silicon Dales has a new website. The focus during this re-build was on clarity and speed. We want potential clients and search engines to know what we do, as quickly as possible.
What’s new?
A new homepage condenses all our service information down to four main client pinch-points:
- “Build me a full WordPress website”
- “I’d like to know what, if anything, needs doing on our WP site.”
- “Our website needs to be blazing fast for visitors and admins”
- “We need someone we can trust to look after our WP site.”
There’s also a new About Page with lots more information on the company’s history.
How’s it built?
For the tech connoisseurs, we used:
- Dedicated server on LAMP setup
- Custom theme built on Underscores
- Some page layout from WPBakery Page Builder
- CloudFlare to serve those overseas clients, faster
I’d like one, too!
Get a blazing fast, business-focused WordPress website by contacting Silicon Dales today.