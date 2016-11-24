Silicon Dales provide expert support, advice and development for WordPress, WooCommerce, Google’s G Suite & AWS Cloud Hosting. Check out our expertise.

Specialized Support

Complement your IT department or agency staffing with specialist support from Silicon Dales. Book Now.

Who we are

We are open and honest about who we are. This information is in the footer of this website, on every page. Its in all our members’ email signatures. Its also listed here, for your reassurance. We insist our clients are transparent about who they are too. Its in our ethos.

Silicon Dales Ltd is a limited company registered in the jurisdiction of England and Wales.

The company carries the registration number: 07324510.

Silicon Dales is also registered for VAT, with the registration number: GB 111 682 442.

Our directors are Robin J.E. Scott, Jonathan Farrington, Linda Scott, and Steven Haywood (non executive).

A brief history

The business has evolved and changed over more than a decade working continuously with open source softwares every single day.

24 Hour Trading

This business was started originally by Robin Scott, in 2004, trading as a sole proprietor under the name “24 Hour Trading”. In 2007, Linda Scott was added as a partner. On 23 July 2010 the business was incorporated in England & Wales as a limited liability company, with Jonathan Farrington coming onto the board of directors. In June 2012, Steven Haywood was added as a director.

WordPress was quickly selected as a platform for publishing business and customer focused websites.

Revenues from WordPress based business websites Revenues from WordPress based business websites

During this period, the business was primarily engaged in launching business websites (ecommerce and ecommerce affiliate stores) which were subsequently sold on to investors. All sites were built using WordPress.

Silicon Dales launches

In March 2012, the Silicon Dales brand was launched in order to produce websites for business clients directly.

Evolution London

In January 2014, Silicon Dales merged with a business called Evolution London, taking on all clients from that business, the majority of which were WordPress based businesses on hosting, management or maintenance contracts.

Partnership with Google Partnership with Google

The business became partnered with Google in 2013 to resell the then Google Apps suite of software.

This is now called G Suite and is a complete package of business software, cloud based, including docs and spreadsheets, Google Drive, and, most of all, Gmail for business, providing the best email system in the world (show us a better one!) to all devices for all employees.

Silicon Dales are able to deploy, manage, maintain and support businesses running G Suite, providing a real human face and technical support to Google’s outstanding product offering.

Find out more about G Suite for your business here.

Partnership with WooCommerce Partnership with WooCommerce

In 2014, Silicon Dales become accredited Woo Workers (now called WooExperts – check out our profile listing here), specialising in the WooCommerce extension for WordPress, a relationship which has been since strengthened, culminating with the establishment of Gold partnership status in January 2017 and now verified status (all WooExperts are now Verified, rather than tiered).

Find out more about WooCommerce development and support, here.

Business name change

In 2016, the revenue generated by Silicon Dales overtook the rest of the 24 Hour Trading business interests combined. For this reason, the decision was taken to sell off remaining websites and focus efforts on Silicon Dales, culminating in August 2017 with the business name changing to Silicon Dales Ltd. All other details remained the same.

Where Silicon Dales is based – Manchester UK

Silicon Dales has moved its headquarters several times. Its members and employees operate remotely: which is fast becoming the norm for web-based businesses.

Silicon Dales Ltd is based in Manchester, UK, with the registered office address: Silicon Dales Ltd, Lowry House, 17 Marble Street, Manchester, M2 3AW.

For those interested in such things, L.S. Lowry was an artist from Salford, Manchester, who painted pictures encapturing everyday life in an industrial Northern English city.

What Silicon Dales does

We provide the following services to businesses across the globe:

WordPress development, maintenance, management and support

WooCommerce development, maintenance, management and support

G Suite accredited resellers – deployments, maintenance, and support for your business’ Google accounts

Amazon Web Services consulting partners

Web hosting support, maintenance and management for your mission critical open source software (primarily larger WordPress & WooCommerce businesses)

Consultancy and support on the above

White label support to marketing agencies – Silicon Dales is a primarily technical business. We work with marketing agencies delivering quality open source code, deployments, migrations, hosting support and more.

If this sounds like something your business could benefit from, please contact us today.