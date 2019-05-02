WooCommerce Extensions Sale 2nd – 3rd May 2019

There’s up to 40% off on selected WooCommerce extensions from 2nd – 3rd May 2019.
Here’s the full list with links to find out more about extensions and what they do, the saving available and the buy now link:
- WooCommerce Subscriptions – $79.60 off usual price – click here to buy
- Product Bundles – $19.60 off – click here to buy
- WooCommerce Memberships – $59.60 off – click here to buy
- WooCommerce Bookings – $99.60 off – click here to buy
- Composite Products – $31.60 off – click here to buy
- Product Vendors – $31.60 off – click here to buy
- WooCommerce Pre-Orders – $51.60 – click here to buy
- WooCommerce Deposits – $71.60 – click here to buy
- Groups for WooCommerce – $31.60 – click here to buy
Help with setup
If you’d like specialist help setting up your new WooCommerce extension – get in touch with Silicon Dales today.