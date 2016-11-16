Introducing the “WooCommerce Deposits” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Deposits WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Deposits

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $179

Click here to download WooCommerce Deposits from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Deposits

What Woo Say

“With WooCommerce Deposits, your customers can put down a deposit or use a payment plan for products you specify. This robust and flexible tool allows you and customers the ability to create custom payment plans, with variable percentages and intervals.”

What We Say

This plugin allows you to collect deposit payments for products / services in your store and lets your client or customer complete the rest of the payment later – i.e. they can pay the balance afterwards.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $179

Get WooCommerce Deposits

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Deposits is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Deposits?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Deposits