Nginx is a high performance load balancer, web server and reverse proxy, which offers some real speed benefits for serving, in particular, static content.

Often allied with Apache, Nginx can operate really fast as a reverse proxy caching layer in a single or multi-server environment to deliver blazing fast and stable performance.

Silicon Dales use and recommend Nginx as part of a scalable setup to serve many WordPress and WooCommerce visitors and buyers quickly, effectively and stably.