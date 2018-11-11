In the last 12 months or so we have quietly been integrating marketing funnels into our business for both our sites and products but also our clients businesses. Marketing funnels have been a part of successful businesses for 100’s of years. The concept is certainly not new. Almost everyday of your life your are unknowingly part of 100’s of marketing funnels. If you frequent supermarkets to purchase your families groceries you enter a funnel everytime you set foot in the store. Products are strategically placed in certain parts of the store to give them every chance of being purchased. It’s no coincidence that the children’s lollies and chocolates are placed at the checkout counter. You could consider these an upsell in your shopping experience.

Digital Marketing Funnels

As the digital marketing space has evolved over the last 5 years or so, the use and importance of funnels has exploded. As like any other marketplace on the planet, marketers have now embraced the concept, and it’s been helped greatly by the release of some very powerful platforms. In this case study we used ClickFunnels.

The Case Study – Local Pest Control Offer

Our pest control client has been with us for a number of years. We mainly look after their SEO campaigns, and also provide some content services. Much of the work they provide is for a capital city with a population of over 1 million people in Australia. Heading into spring, in particular they wanted to target potential clients for a Termite Treatment offer for both residential home owners and also commercial premises.

The Funnel

After consultation with the client we decided that a hybrid of a Lead magnet funnel and Two-Step tripwire funnel might do the job. Essentially it works by offering an ethical bribe to capture the lead with email and then offer them a low ticket item on the 2nd page of the funnel. We considered this would work well, as the low ticket sale was for a termite assessment, where a technician would travel to the location of the customer, complete the assessment, and then upsell them on a full termite treatment.

The Plan

Whenever we engage a client on a new funnel, the best way to help them understand the concept is visually. We use Funnelytics.io to firstly conceptualise the funnel in our creative process, but also to consult with the client. What we really like about this mapping tool is simply how easy it is to use, and also that with the free account you can still generate in detail, maps of your funnel.

Traffic

This may sound obvious but it’s amazing how many businesses (and even digital marketers), can create and develop a very good funnel, but where many fall down is actually delivering targeted traffic to the funnel. No matter how good the funnel is, without targeted traffic, it’s going to struggle to deliver the results intended.

Email

The client had accumulated quite a large email list of many years of being in business, but the list had never been utilized at all. Yes……at all. I’m not talking 100’s of subscribers, I’m talking tens of thousands of emails from customers over a period of 40 years of business. So obviously this was an untapped source of targeted traffic that already had a good relationship and trust with the client.

Facebook Ads

The second source of traffic we decided would be a targeted Facebook advertising campaign, with site pixel, lookalike, and interest targeting. We created a simple yet appealing series of ads to target home owners and businesses in the location.

Funnel Mapping

Using Funnelytics.io we created the simple funnel concept as seen below:

As you can see from the image above, after delivering traffic from the email list and Facebook ads, the customer was enticed with the $7 offer on the front end. However at this point they were not required to add their payment details, only an email address to allow them to the next stage of the funnel. Once they reached the order page they could then purchase the $7 offer, and also were provided the opportunity to grab a $95 rodent baiting offer as an order bump. i.e they could just check a box and their order was automatically updated. On completion of the order they then were sent to a thank you page.

Email Campaign

We use a number of email platforms for our marketing. In this instance we decided to use ActiveCampaign.com.

For larger campaigns, ie lists bigger than 5000, we believe they provide the best value for money. The user interface is very easy to use, you can setup different accounts, it integrates with e-commerce seamlessly, automations are super easy to setup, and deliver-ability is as good as any of the other major market players. They have a 14 day free trial so it’s a no brainer if you want to sign up and see how easy it is to use.

For this campaign, we used ActiveCampaign for 3 primary purposes, to send the initial offer to the current email lists, and to setup an abandoned cart sequence and welcome email sequence for those that purchased.

The email list offer email was sent out in series of 3, initially warming up the offer, with the final email having the offer link. This series was sent out over the course of a week.

Once a customer has actually purchased the offer, they then were sent a welcome email with what to expect and how to book. The abandoned cart sequence was sent to all customers who opted in on the front end, but did not purchase. These emails were sent out 1 hour after purchase, 1 day, and then 2 days.

ClickFunnels and ActiveCampaign Integration

Clickfunnels is certainly powerhouse funnel builder and marketing platform, but it can be a little clunky and some of integrations still need a lot of work. It does have an inherit integration with ActiveCampaign, however when in doubt we generally use the tried and tested 3rd party integration tool Zapier. Once you get to know how to use Zapier it makes it super simple to integrate and link almost any app or tool with another.

Retargeting

In this campaign our two main methods of retargeting were Facebook front end offer page views and abandoned cart emails. With Facebook, we simple retargeted those visitors that clicked through to the front end offer page but did not optin with their email. In hindsight we should of also retargeted those that did optin, but we were already retargeting using the abandoned cart email sequence. We were mindful not to bombard out prospects and turn them off all together.

Results

This campaign was always going to be somewhat of a beta test as this market had not been tested before with this strategy. In fact, we are sure it had never been done in this capital city, so we really were hitting the market blind so to speak. We had no idea how warm or cold the market was. The only thing we knew, is that termites are a universal issue in dwellings and buildings, and that there was demand, but how it would convert online was an unknown.

We decided with the client to run the campaign for a maximum of two weeks to hit the seasonal period where the demand might be the highest. We ran the Facebook ads and sent out the email campaign an waited for the results to come in.

Above are the results. We can’t provide any results in detail for the clients privacy. So as you can see above:

Front End optin: 29.13% conversion

Sales: 48.28% conversions of visitors who hit the order page

Total of 26 sales

So this does not include around 15 off line inbound phone calls and bookings to the business, where the visitor either saw the ad on Facebook or received the email.

The resulted in around $15K in revenue from termite treatments sales in two weeks, as the consultants fulfilled the bookings and upsold treatments. The funnel will also continue as most of these new clients are now on an annual termite treatment plan, so the LTV of the client continues to grow.

Summary & Takeaways

The client is exceptionally happy with the results of the first cold campaign we ran. We now have a lot of data and experience in this market to really explode their revenue when we next run a campaign. The following are what we learnt and what we will do next time to improve on the results:

never underestimate the power of an existing email list;

Facebook works for this market and local business;

the market is not quite mature enough online for it to work everytime. Many of the inbound phone calls were customer asking if the offer was even legitimate and not scam.

What we will do to improve next time:

split test ads further;

split test funnel;

warm up the email audience prior to sending the offer;

roll in an adwords campaign with retargeting and in-market audiences to further capture the market

Overall is was a very successful campaign with ROAS (return on ad spend) of around $21. So for every $1 spend on the campaign, it returned around $21.

