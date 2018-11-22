For any e-commerce store, it imperative that you ensure all your sales channels are setup and working correctly. We generally find that when we first look at a clients store, they generally are doing some things really well, and other not very well, or not at all.

A common hole in their marketing campaigns is the lack of a backend email funnel that retargets existing customers. We’ve all heard the phrase “the money’s in the list.” This is generally referred to with affiliate marketing, and those with big email lists do very well indeed. However it’s just as important for an ecommerce store to leverage their email list and customer database. Your current customers are your biggest asset. They have already deposited money into your account, so they are the ultimate hot lead, especially if they had an exceptional experience.

If you have an e-commerce store on platform like Shopify or WooCommerce, one of the simplest, and fastest ways to leverage your existing customer base and also new customers, is to set up a simple backend email funnel. This can include an abandoned cart series and welcome email sequence, but also the ability to broadcast to your list whenever you like. In this article, we are going to walk through how setup Activecampaign, sync your Shopify customers and create a simple list ready to begin email marketing. Then there is also a video explaining how to set up a simple welcome email sequence for your customers.

ActiveCampaign.com Review

Firstly, I’ve put together a quick video review of what Active Campaign is and how it works.

Connecting ActiveCampaign.com To Shopify

You can sign up for a free 14 day trial with Active Campaign. It gives you plenty of time to get to know the platform and build your first campaigns. If you get into trouble their customer support is great and also they have a large support section.

Creating an account is really simple and fast. Simply follow the instructions.

Below you can see the Dashboard when you first login.

The first thing your going to want to do is connect to your Shopify store.

You’ll then be directed to integrate your store.





Click connect, and then you’ll be taken to your Shopify store to approve the app. Make sure you are logged in to your store.

Click “Install Unlisted App” and then click done on the next screen.

Sync Your Shopify Customers & Historical Data

One of the really cool features is the ability to pull in all your historical data including customers, newsletter signups, and purchases. You then have all the data at your fingertips to create and leverage highly successful email marketing campaigns. Activecampaign will guide you to this step in the setup, and you simply click save.

Depending on the size of your customer list this can take a while. Once this is complete, navigate to the “Contacts” in the left hand menu column, and open this contact list. Click on a contact and see if the data had been pulled in correctly. Below is an example of the data that has been synced.

Creating A List

The next thing we want to do when setting up our account, is create a list. Navigate to the left hand column, and select “Lists“, then “Create A List“.

In the form, fill in your details, including the list name, website, and the footer information that is required by law.

The last thing you will need to do before creating any campaigns, is add all the synced contacts to the list. Navigate to Contacts, then select “Edit All” –> “Add to a list” –> Select the list and click Apply Changes.

This is the final step in setting up ActiveCampaign, syncing all your customers and adding them to the list. You’re now ready to start building campaigns including Abandoned Carts, Welcome Email sequences and broadcast emails.

How To Create A Welcome Email Sequence With Active Campaign For Your Shopify Store

Below you can view the video on how to do this.