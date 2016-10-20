Find Silicon Dales on Codeable

Codeable is the No. 1 WordPress outsourcing platform, endorsed and invested-in by Automattic – the company behind WordPress itself.

Founded by Tomaž Zaman and Per Esbensen, Codeable is a Danish company which brings together WordPress experts with clients from around the world looking for WordPress customizations and business solutions.

Curated Expertise

Silicon Dales is one of a small pool of Teams featured on the service – reflecting our position as WordPress developers since 2006 and officially accredited WooExperts.

All of the developers featured on Codeable are selected by the Codeable staff and undergo a trial period to ensure they have the requisite expertise and great customer service to be offering help on the service.

Building Trust

The central feature of the Codeable platform is an escrow service, which holds the balance of payment for a task until the work is completed. Along with ratings and reviews for both clients and developers, the escrow service helps to build trust between service providers and clients.

Client Choice

Codeable is ideal for those WordPress clients who would like an overview of the market before buying consultancy or development. From quick technical fixes to theme development and full site-builds, there’s a developer or team for every WordPress requirement on Codeable. Check out our profile here.