Matt Mullenweg was one of the original founders of WordPress, who forked the code from B2/cafelog, before founding Automattic and a variety of WordPress based and related businesses under that moniker.

Mullenweg originally posted an item entitled “The Blogging Software Dilemma” on January 24th 2003, to which Mike Little replied, about how the developer who ran B2/cafelog had “disappeared” alongside his wish to create something GPL…

From this little acorn, the mighty oak that is now WordPress (powers 30% of the web as of March 2018) would grow!