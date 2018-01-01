Google Shopping (formerly known as Google Base) is the shopping search part of the world’s best known internet search engine.

Retailers in most jurisdictions must have a funded Adwords account in order to have their products featured in Google Shopping, as well as publishing a validly formatted product datafeed, which contains specific headings and contents to push product data to Google Shopping.

Products in shopping results may appear at the top of related searches, and also in the shopping searches themselves. Preferential placement may be achieved by companies willing to pay more per click, though it should be noted that relevance is highly important factor too.

Silicon Dales can put your products here

Silicon Dales regularly work with retailers preparing their product data, and datafeeds, to push products to Google Shopping, most often with WordPress + WooCommerce stores, or Shopify sites.

Contact us if you would like to put your products into the world’s biggest shopping search results.